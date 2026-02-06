NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices launched a new broad market index Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50.

The Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index is a capped version of the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index. The mid cap segment represented by stocks forming a part of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index and the small cap segment represented by stocks forming a part of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index are equally weighted.

The weight of each stock within the segment is based on its free-float market capitalization. The base date for the index is 1 April 2005, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted on a semi-annual basis in March and September.