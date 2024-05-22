Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 66.11% in the March 2024 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 66.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales decline 13.07% to Rs 162.28 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 66.11% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.07% to Rs 162.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.62% to Rs 85.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 701.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 661.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales162.28186.67 -13 701.13661.77 6 OPM %6.4923.20 -17.4818.87 - PBDT17.2342.84 -60 125.46113.07 11 PBT14.0340.14 -65 113.95102.53 11 NP10.0729.71 -66 85.4275.85 13

