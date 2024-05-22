Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.16% to Rs 1422.90 croreNet profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 0.25% to Rs 251.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 1422.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1214.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.16% to Rs 1057.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1103.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 5406.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4562.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
