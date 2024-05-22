Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute consolidated net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 17.16% to Rs 1422.90 crore

Net profit of Max Healthcare Institute rose 0.25% to Rs 251.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 1422.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1214.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.16% to Rs 1057.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1103.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 5406.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4562.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1422.901214.51 17 5406.024562.60 18 OPM %26.8128.02 -27.6027.19 - PBDT406.05361.03 12 1610.301295.91 24 PBT335.73300.68 12 1365.321063.72 28 NP251.54250.92 0 1057.641103.51 -4

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

