Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 234.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 39.15 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 234.78% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 39.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.06% to Rs 12.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 148.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

