Sky Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 19.23 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries declined 37.74% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

