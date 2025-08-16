Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 81.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 79.71% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital declined 81.32% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 79.71% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.3050.7727.3814.712.717.391.047.050.995.30

