Kore Digital standalone net profit declines 81.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 79.71% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of Kore Digital declined 81.32% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 79.71% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.3050.77 -80 OPM %27.3814.71 -PBDT2.717.39 -63 PBT1.047.05 -85 NP0.995.30 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

