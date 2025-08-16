EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 29.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.51% to Rs 228.72 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 29.87% to Rs 72.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 102.51% to Rs 228.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.228.72112.9440.0349.3996.3875.7393.2773.7572.4355.77

