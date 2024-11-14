Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 22.64 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries rose 58.77% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.6421.54 5 OPM %10.119.24 -PBDT2.741.93 42 PBT2.291.49 54 NP1.811.14 59

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

