Sky Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sky Industries rose 58.77% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.6421.5410.119.242.741.932.291.491.811.14

