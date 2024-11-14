Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 3675.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 32.31 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 3675.95% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.3127.38 18 OPM %24.5713.73 -PBDT8.103.25 149 PBT5.151.15 348 NP59.661.58 3676

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

