Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 3675.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 32.31 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 3675.95% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.3127.3824.5713.738.103.255.151.1559.661.58

