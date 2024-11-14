ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 312.30% to Rs 1016.20 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 70.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 126.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 312.30% to Rs 1016.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 246.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1016.20246.47-0.87-21.50-55.69-112.69-69.42-126.01-70.33-126.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News