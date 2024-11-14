Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales rise 312.30% to Rs 1016.20 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 70.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 126.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 312.30% to Rs 1016.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 246.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1016.20246.47 312 OPM %-0.87-21.50 -PBDT-55.69-112.69 51 PBT-69.42-126.01 45 NP-70.33-126.01 44

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

