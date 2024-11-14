Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 26.28 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 7.61% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 26.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.2828.024.641.321.521.641.161.360.990.92

