Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 26.28 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 7.61% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 26.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.2828.02 -6 OPM %4.641.32 -PBDT1.521.64 -7 PBT1.161.36 -15 NP0.990.92 8

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

