Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 62.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 62.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 62.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.63% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 90.55% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.440.84 -48 2.3725.07 -91 OPM %56.8280.95 -65.8212.60 - PBDT0.250.68 -63 1.553.16 -51 PBT0.240.67 -64 1.493.10 -52 NP0.200.53 -62 1.172.37 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 85.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Jain Farms Palm Oil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ortin Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story