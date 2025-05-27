Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 62.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 62.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.63% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 90.55% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.440.842.3725.0756.8280.9565.8212.600.250.681.553.160.240.671.493.100.200.531.172.37

