Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.11% to Rs 14.75 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 56.52% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.11% to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.15% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.44% to Rs 47.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.758.6247.4225.8552.2749.3049.3948.551.921.355.753.400.600.501.000.600.720.461.140.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News