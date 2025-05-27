Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 71.11% to Rs 14.75 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 56.52% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.11% to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.15% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 83.44% to Rs 47.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.758.62 71 47.4225.85 83 OPM %52.2749.30 -49.3948.55 - PBDT1.921.35 42 5.753.40 69 PBT0.600.50 20 1.000.60 67 NP0.720.46 57 1.140.67 70

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

