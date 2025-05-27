Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 85.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries declined 85.57% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.59% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.880.74 19 3.073.16 -3 OPM %72.7393.24 -78.5087.97 - PBDT0.690.72 -4 2.472.81 -12 PBT0.630.72 -13 2.022.80 -28 NP0.140.97 -86 1.192.51 -53

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

