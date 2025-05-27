Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 85.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries declined 85.57% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.59% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.880.743.073.1672.7393.2478.5087.970.690.722.472.810.630.722.022.800.140.971.192.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News