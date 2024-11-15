Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 48.72 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 9.09% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.7241.186.108.642.011.641.731.411.080.99

