Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 48.72 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 9.09% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.7241.18 18 OPM %6.108.64 -PBDT2.011.64 23 PBT1.731.41 23 NP1.080.99 9

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

