SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 204.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.82% to Rs 509.68 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 204.90% to Rs 66.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.82% to Rs 509.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.00% to Rs 187.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 1638.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1211.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

509.68303.711638.501211.5727.2320.6225.9222.2893.0237.09276.60184.6585.3530.68244.49161.9666.0121.65187.28120.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News