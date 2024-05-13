Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 548.80 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 19.41% to Rs 74.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 548.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 535.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 239.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 1879.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1810.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

