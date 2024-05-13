Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit rises 19.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 548.80 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware rose 19.41% to Rs 74.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 548.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 535.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 239.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 209.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 1879.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1810.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales548.80535.58 2 1879.411810.49 4 OPM %17.3016.89 -16.1416.58 - PBDT109.1397.48 12 356.96322.49 11 PBT99.4789.14 12 320.41289.89 11 NP74.9362.75 19 239.00209.40 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Cera Sanitaryware appoints director

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 9.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 56.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 35.01% in the March 2024 quarter

TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Nikkei falls 0.13% on profit taking

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story