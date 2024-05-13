Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Short Position

Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Short Position

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators slightly reduced their net short positions in the Pound futures although they continued to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -21813 contracts in the data reported through May 07 2024. This was a weekly fall of 7177 net contracts and they continued to stay at its lowest level since November last year.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

