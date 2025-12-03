SMFG India Credit Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 24.79% to Rs 2693.54 crore

Net loss of SMFG India Credit Company reported to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 170.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 2693.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2158.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2693.542158.4033.0047.9021.66271.18-31.80229.84-24.61170.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News