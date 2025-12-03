Aequs IPO subscribed 3.42 times

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The initial public offer of Aequs received bids for 14,36,44,200 shares as against 4,20,26,913 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (03 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 03 December 2025 and it will close on 05 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 670 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,03,07,393 equity shares by promoter and investor shareholders. The OFS includes 14,23,500 shares from promoter entities and 1,88,83,893 shares from investor shareholders, including Amicus Capital funds and other individual holders.

Of the net proceeds from the issue, the company proposes to deploy Rs 433.167 crore towards repayment and/ or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and prepayment penalties, as applicable, availed by the company or its subsidiaries; Rs 64.002 crore towards funding capital expenditure to be incurred on account of purchase of equipment by the company and Aero Structures Manufacturing India, a WoS of the company; and the balance towards funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes. Aequs is a vertically integrated precision manufacturing company focused primarily on the aerospace sector, with niche capabilities in machining high-end alloys such as titanium. It offers end-to-end solutionsfrom machining and forging to surface treatment and assemblyand operates one of Indias most advanced aerospace manufacturing ecosystems. Aerospace contributed approximately 89% of FY25 revenue, with the business largely export-driven, while the consumer segment includes cookware, appliances, toys and electronics components.