SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 362.05 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co declined 29.64% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 362.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.86% to Rs 119.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 1305.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1007.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales362.05311.45 16 1305.811007.31 30 OPM %67.9670.22 -66.7965.29 - PBDT57.8878.18 -26 186.08141.79 31 PBT51.3673.14 -30 161.08124.31 30 NP38.3354.48 -30 119.5292.75 29

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

