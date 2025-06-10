SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 29.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 362.05 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co declined 29.64% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 362.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.86% to Rs 119.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 1305.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1007.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.