Chinese benchmark slips 0.44% lower

Nonetheless, regional gains were capped amid caution ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due this week and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, which is slated for June 18.
The dollar inched up in Asian trade and gold was marginally higher around $3,330 per ounce levels while oil held an advance on hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.
China's Shanghai Composite index traded within a tight range before ending 0.44 percent lower at 3,384.82 amid prevailing tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped marginally to close at 24,162.87.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app