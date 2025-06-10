Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese benchmark slips 0.44% lower

Chinese benchmark slips 0.44% lower

Jun 10 2025
Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday ahead of a second day of talks in London between China and the U.S. to resolve tariff disputes and strengthen economic relations. U.S. officials expressed optimism after the first day of negotiations, boosting investor sentiment.

Nonetheless, regional gains were capped amid caution ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due this week and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, which is slated for June 18.

The dollar inched up in Asian trade and gold was marginally higher around $3,330 per ounce levels while oil held an advance on hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

China's Shanghai Composite index traded within a tight range before ending 0.44 percent lower at 3,384.82 amid prevailing tensions over shipments of technology and rare earth elements. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped marginally to close at 24,162.87.

Jun 10 2025

