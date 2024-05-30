GB Global consolidated net profit rises 117.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.24% to Rs 68.55 croreNet profit of GB Global rose 117.91% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.89% to Rs 40.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 219.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
