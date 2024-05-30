Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 121.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 121.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 277.83 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 121.25% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 277.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.25% to Rs 13.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 1041.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1075.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales277.83268.72 3 1041.721075.43 -3 OPM %4.463.29 -3.896.05 - PBDT12.578.13 55 41.5354.31 -24 PBT5.112.27 125 19.6835.70 -45 NP3.541.60 121 13.8726.80 -48

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

