Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 121.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 277.83 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 121.25% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 277.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.25% to Rs 13.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 1041.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1075.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

277.83268.721041.721075.434.463.293.896.0512.578.1341.5354.315.112.2719.6835.703.541.6013.8726.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News