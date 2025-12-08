SML Mahindra rallies after CV sales climb 94% YoY to 952 units in Nov'25

SML Mahindra added 3% to Rs 3,480.80 after the company reported 94.29% jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 952 units in November 2025, compared with 490 units sold in November 2024.The companys production jumped 55.93% to 1,394 units in November 2025 as against 894 units produced in corresponding quarter last year. Export surged 175.57% YoY to 135 units in November 2025.
SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.
The companys standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
