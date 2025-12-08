Transrail Lighting secures Rs 822-cr orders

Transrail Lighting announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 822 crore across its key business segments.

The latest wins include a major international turnkey EPC contract for a 400 kV transmission line in a GCC country, along with additional orders in the companys civil and poles & lighting divisions. With these additions, Transrails total order inflows for FY26 have surpassed Rs 5,110 crore, reflecting strong order intake and a robust order book position.

The company also holds an L1 position of more than Rs 2,000 crore, further strengthening visibility on upcoming inflows and reinforcing its business growth for the remainder of FY26.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, This new order win brings another important milestone for Transrail as we enter a new geography in the GCC region with a significant turnkey EPC project for a 400 kV transmission line. It apart from other orders, reflects our growing capabilities across diverse geographies and segments. With FY26 inflows now exceeding Rs 5,110 crore plus an L1 pipeline of more than Rs 2,000 crore, we are well-positioned to sustain the growth momentum both in terms of orders and execution. Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business, with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.