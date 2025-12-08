Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3248.2, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.67% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3248.2, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 26015.75. The Sensex is at 85251.73, down 0.54%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has gained around 7.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38703.65, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3258, up 0.2% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.67% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric commences deliveries of 4860 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters

Nifty trades below 26,050 marks; media shares slide

Max India arm inks with Max Estates to lead senior living operations at Estate 361

Team India Guaranty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Inaugurates EKTA Meghalaya and Integrated Textile Tourism Centre at Nongpoh

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story