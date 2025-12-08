Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3248.2, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.67% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38703.65, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3258, up 0.2% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.67% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty IT index.