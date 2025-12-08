Ola Electric commences deliveries of 4860 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) scooters

Ola Electric today announced the commencement of mass deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell power vehicles. The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance and enhanced safety. With its own battery packs in the vehicles, Ola Electric is now India's first company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process in-house.

Ola Electric spokesperson said, The excitement for S1 Pro+ has been phenomenal. Deliveries are now in full swing, and customers are proudly riding India's first scooters powered by our own 4680 Bharat Cell. This is a big moment, not just for Ola, but for India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub. With the national rollout starting soon, we are now ready to take this breakthrough product and technology to every corner of the country.

S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is powered by a 13 kW motor offering an unmatched performance with a brisk acceleration of 0-40 kmph in just 2.1. The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) comes with an impressive range of 320km (IDC with DIY mode). S1 Pro+ gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco and also offers enhanced safety with category-first dual ABS, and disk brakes in front and rear. It also gets enhanced ergonomics and comfort two-tone seat with supportive foam, body-coloured mirrors, a new die-cast aluminium grab handle, rim decals, and an expanded colour palette comprising of Passion Red, Porcelain White, Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Stellar Blue, Midnight Blue.