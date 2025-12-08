Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

US dollar index speculative shorts rise further

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
US dollar index speculative longs continue to stay at their lowest level around four and half years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 16126 contracts in the data reported through October 28, 2025, showing a further increase of 759 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

