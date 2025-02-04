Smruthi Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 33.09% to Rs 31.25 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 31.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales31.2523.48 33 OPM %13.34-4.98 -PBDT3.66-1.49 LP PBT2.29-2.94 LP NP1.48-2.29 LP

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

