Eight AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
In a major political development just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 1 in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. The MLAs who switched allegiance are Vandana Gaur, Rohit Mehraulia, Girish Soni, Madan Lal, Rajesh Rishi, BS Joon, Naresh Yadav, and Pawan Sharma.

Their defection follows their resignation from AAP on January 31, after the party denied them tickets for the upcoming assembly elections. With this move, BJP aims to strengthen its position in the high-stakes electoral battle.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the smooth conduct of the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for Wednesday, February 5. Polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM, with over 1.56 crore voters set to decide the fate of 699 candidates contesting across various constituencies. The high-octane campaign ended last evening, paving the way for voting day.

The Election Commission has deployed over 1.8 lakh personnel to ensure free and fair elections. Authorities have also intensified their crackdown on inducements, resulting in the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, and precious metals worth over Rs 220 crore. Of these, narcotics account for the largest share at Rs 88 crore, followed by precious metals valued at over Rs 81 crore.

The results of the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on Saturday, February 8.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

