Govt reiterates commitment to increasing farmers' income in Lok Sabha

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
The government reiterated its commitment to increasing farmers' income during question hour in the Lok Sabha today. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, responding to supplementary questions, stated that since 2019, the government has fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates with a 50% profit margin above production costs.

Chouhan expressed satisfaction that India has become the world's leading coconut producer. He assured the House that the government is taking significant steps to control diseases affecting coconut crops.

Rajya Sabha Rejects Adjournment Motion on Mahakumbh Incident

In the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected an adjournment motion moved by several opposition members seeking a discussion on the Mahakumbh incident.

The protest comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29, which claimed the lives of at least 30 pilgrims and left 60 others injured. The chaos unfolded at the Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya, a day considered highly auspicious for taking a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh, known as the worlds largest religious gathering, had drawn millions of devotees, leading to overcrowding at the sacred site.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

