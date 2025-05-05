Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculators further increase net long positions

Euro speculators further increase net long positions

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market further increased net long positions and stayed close to their highest level since September 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 75797 contracts in the data reported through April 29, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 10769 net long contracts.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

