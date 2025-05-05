Adani Ports rallies after total cargo volumes climb 4% YoY in April

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) jumped 6.96% to Rs 1,357.05 after the company handled 375 MMT of total cargo volumes during the April 2025, which is higher 4% on a year on year (YoY) basis.

The growth in cargo volumes was driven by containers (up 21% YoY) and liquid & gas (up 8% YoY).

In April 2025, the companys logistics rail volume stood at 57,751 TEUs (up 17% YoY), and GPWIS volume were at 1.8 MMT (up 4% YoY).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4FY24.

