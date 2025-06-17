Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SNL Bearings management changes

SNL Bearings management changes

Image
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
W.e.f. 16 June 2025

The Board of SNL Bearings at the meeting held on 16th June 2025 has approved the appointment of Mr. Surya Prakash as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, who would also be Key Managerial Personnel and part of Senior Management Personnel with effect from June 16, 2025, and appointment of Ms. Pooja Ponda as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company, who would also be Key Managerial Personnel and part of Senior Management Personnel with effect from June 16, 2025.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

