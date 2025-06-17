TCS partners with Council of Europe Development Bank to modernize reconciliation operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to modernize the bank's operations and enhance efficiency through advanced automation.

As part of the collaboration, TCS will deploy TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations to help the CEB streamline complex financial transactions and automate key reconciliation processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

With the implementation of TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations, the CEB will be able to automate the entire reconciliation lifecyclefrom transaction matching and exception handling to investigation and reporting. The product will provide real-time visibility and greater transparency while reducing manual effort and turnaround times. Its integration with the banks core systems will allow better control and faster daily reconciliations. The bank will also be equipped with tools to automate critical tasks such as file loading, extraction of PDF statements, and reconciliation of unmatched entries.

Headquartered in Paris, the Council of Europe Development Bank is a social development institution that supports social inclusion projects across 43 member states. Its financing activities span sectors such as education, healthcare, and affordable housing, with a focus on serving vulnerable communities. With billions of euros in loans under management, the CEB requires robust, scalable technology to handle increasing volumes of financial transactions. TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations is an intelligent, centralized, and scalable product that helps banks manage reconciliations end-to-end. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, it enhances accuracy and automates key processes such as transaction matching, exception handling, and case management. The product is highly scalable and reliable, making it suitable for banks handling large volumes of transactions. It features a cognitive reconciliation engine, enhanced pre-processing capabilities, online archiving, API integration, and mobile support, and is available for both on-premises and cloud deployment.

The product combines a modern user interface, smart dashboards, and real-time data processing to help banks manage unreconciled transactions more efficiently. Its flexible, intelligent design enables seamless automation across systems without the need for manual checks or intervention, helping reduce errors, speed up operations, and lower processing costs. Built to meet global standards like SWIFT ISO 20022, the platform ensures compliance while minimizing delays and exceptions. Stefano Michelangeli, head of finance and risk systems at the CEB, said, The CEB has a clear mandate to enhance social development among its member countries by leveraging technology. A reliable, robust and secure reconciliations solution has been key to this vision. Automation in reconciliation with high STP (straight-through processes) is central to ensuring error-free operations for institutions such as ours. With TCS BaNCS for Reconciliations, we will be able to eliminate manual reconciliations processing and reporting for transparent, auditable outcomes, especially for high-value transactions. By improving the overall efficiency of operations, we can deliver on our larger vision of enhancing economic growth in the countries we service in line with our Strategic Framework 2023-2027.

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, global head, financial solutions, TCS, said, We are happy to partner with an organization like the CEB and support its strategic goal of improving social and economic development in its member states. With the deployment of TCS BaNCS, the CEB will be able to gain significant efficiency in operations, which gives the bank the ability to operate on a higher scale. We continue to invest in products to help our clients enhance efficiency, improve customer experience and be future-ready. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. On a consolidated basis, TCS reported a 1.26% decline in net profit to Rs 12,224 crore while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.