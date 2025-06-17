RBI issues draft norms on rupee interest rate derivatives

The Reserve Bank of India issued draft regulations for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives to align the extant regulatory framework with the market and other related developments. The extant regulatory framework for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD) was issued in June 2019. Since then, there have been several new developments in the market, including the emergence of new products as well as the participation of non-residents in the market. Accordingly, a comprehensive review of the IRD Directions was undertaken, and the draft Directions have been prepared to align it with the market and other related developments, RBI stated. The reporting requirements under the Directions have also been rationalised to reduce compliance burden. Separately, a requirement for reporting of IRD transactions undertaken globally is proposed to be introduced with a view to enhancing transparency in the Rupee IRD market, the central bank noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app