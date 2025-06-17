Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues draft norms on rupee interest rate derivatives

RBI issues draft norms on rupee interest rate derivatives

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India issued draft regulations for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives to align the extant regulatory framework with the market and other related developments. The extant regulatory framework for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD) was issued in June 2019. Since then, there have been several new developments in the market, including the emergence of new products as well as the participation of non-residents in the market. Accordingly, a comprehensive review of the IRD Directions was undertaken, and the draft Directions have been prepared to align it with the market and other related developments, RBI stated. The reporting requirements under the Directions have also been rationalised to reduce compliance burden. Separately, a requirement for reporting of IRD transactions undertaken globally is proposed to be introduced with a view to enhancing transparency in the Rupee IRD market, the central bank noted.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

