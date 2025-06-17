Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers gains after rebranding as Lodha Developers

Macrotech Developers gains after rebranding as Lodha Developers

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Macrotech Developers added 1.14% to Rs 1,483.60 after the firm said it has officially changed its name to Lodha Developers, effective 16 June 2025, following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developers in India that has delivered with scale since the 1980s. The core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

The company reported 38.49% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 665.5 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.12% YoY to Rs 4,224.3 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

