Sobha hits record high as board OKs Rs 2,000-cr rights issue at Rs 1,651/share

Sobha advanced 5.02% to 2,167.45 after its board approved issue of up to 1.21 crore partly paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 1,651 per rights equity share, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

The issue will open on 28 June 2024 and it will close on 4 July 2024. The realtor will allot 6 rights equity shares for every 47 equity shares of the company held by the eligible shareholders, as on 19 June 2024, which is the record date.

The company will issue 12,107,981 right shares and raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through this issue. The price per new share is set at Rs 1,651, including a premium of Rs 1,641 per share and face value of Rs 10 per share.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The outstanding equity share prior to right issue are 94,845,853 equity shares and the post rights issue would be 1,06,953,834 equity shares assuming full subscription.

Sobha is engaged in the business of real estate construction, development, sale, management and operation of all or any part of townships, housing projects, commercial premises and other related activities. The company is also engaged in manufacturing activities related to interiors, glazing and metal works and concrete products which also provides backward integration to Sobhas turnkey projects.

The consolidated net profit declined 85.55% to Rs 7.02 crore on 36.95% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 762.86 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip hit life time high of Rs 2,219 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News