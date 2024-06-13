Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for fifth session

J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1900, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 52.65% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1900, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23393.15. The Sensex is at 76831.31, up 0.29%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 5.72% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19739.1, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46862 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.82%, up for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 2.46%, rises for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 2.39%, up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Indices trade with modest gains; VIX slides 3.68%

Dr Reddy's arm inks pact with Ingenus Pharma to market Cyclophosphamide Injection

IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

US Dollar Index Rebounds As Fed Reassess Interest Rate Path

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story