Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit rises 379.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 211.87% to Rs 17.87 croreNet profit of Ekansh Concepts rose 379.49% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.875.73 212 OPM %-6.83-9.95 -PBDT2.030.66 208 PBT1.990.62 221 NP1.870.39 379
