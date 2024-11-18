Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit rises 379.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts rose 379.49% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

