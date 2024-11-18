Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit rises 379.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit rises 379.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts rose 379.49% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.87% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.875.73 212 OPM %-6.83-9.95 -PBDT2.030.66 208 PBT1.990.62 221 NP1.870.39 379

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

F&O data shows Nifty pivot at 23,550; Can Bank Nifty trigger a pull-back?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia markets climb

Trump names Brendan Carr, senior GOP leader at FCC, to lead agency

LIVE: PM Modi reaches Brazil to take part in G20 Summit, receives welcome from Indian diaspora

Two killed, 10 wounded in shootings near New Orleans parade route

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story