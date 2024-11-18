Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Green Energy announces green bond issuance by subsidiaries

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Green Energy announced that its 100% step-down subsidiaries Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Two and Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One (Issuers) are offering USD-denominated Rule 144A / Regulation S senior secured notes (Notes) with 20 years door to door tenor and ~13.09 years weighted average life may follow, subject to market conditions.

The Issuers intend to use the gross proceeds of the Notes to repay their foreign currency loans.

The Notes are expected to be rated BBB-/Stable (EXP) by Fitch, Baa3/Stable by Moody's and BBB+/Stable by CAREEDGE Global

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

