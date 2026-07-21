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Sobha Ltd has added 7.82% over last one month compared to 13.34% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd gained 5.2% today to trade at Rs 1531.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.35% to quote at 7183.17. The index is up 13.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd increased 0.3% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 0.06% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.98 % over last one year compared to the 5.54% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 7.82% over last one month compared to 13.34% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25362 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8561 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1732.45 on 22 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1131.1 on 02 Apr 2026.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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