Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 27.59 croreNet profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 27.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.5922.70 22 OPM %15.3313.74 -PBDT4.022.93 37 PBT3.832.79 37 NP2.112.09 1
