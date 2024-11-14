Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 27.59 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 27.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.5922.7015.3313.744.022.933.832.792.112.09

