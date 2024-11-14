Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 0.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 27.59 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 0.96% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 27.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.5922.70 22 OPM %15.3313.74 -PBDT4.022.93 37 PBT3.832.79 37 NP2.112.09 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

UPPSC exam row: Protest enters fourth day; 12 booked for vandalism. Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 77,650; Nifty at 23,550; FMCG, IT stocks weigh

eBikeGo disrupts the global electric bicycle segment with affordable, sustainable solutions

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story