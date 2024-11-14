Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.93% to Rs 24.90 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.93% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.9042.88-1.41-0.79-0.53-0.52-0.59-0.57-0.41-0.44

