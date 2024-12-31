Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Soda ash MIP boost lifts GHCL, Tata Chemicals

Soda ash MIP boost lifts GHCL, Tata Chemicals

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Shares of GHCL and Tata Chemicals surged on Monday, gaining 6.5% and 2.3%, respectively, after the government imposed a minimum import price (MIP) of Rs 20,108 per tonne on soda ash until June 30, 2025.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification stating that this MIP is imposed on Disodium Carbonate (Soda Ash). The notification also clarified that the existing free import policy will resume from July 1, 2025, unless further amendments are made.

Soda ash is a crucial raw material used in various industries, including glass, chemicals, and detergents.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

