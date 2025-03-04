Solar Inds bags order worth Rs 239 cr from Ministry of Defence

Solar Industries India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Defence and Aerospace, has signed a contract worth Rs 239 crore with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for the supply of multi-mode handgrenade.

The project involves the supply of multi-mode handgrenades for the Ministry of Defence, to be completed within 1 year.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries. The Group forayed into the defence sector in 2010 and diversified into the manufacturing of propellants for missiles and rockets, warheads, and warhead explosives.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 54.86% to Rs 314.87 crore on a 38.06% increase in sales to Rs 1,973.08 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Shares of Solar Industries India rose 0.30% to Rs 8,999 on the BSE.

