Solar Industries secures Rs 483-cr order from SECL for bulk explosives supply

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Solar Industries India announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 483 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, for the supply of bulk explosives.

The order will be executed over a period of two years and involves the supply of bulk explosives to support SECLs mining operations.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor any member of the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions as per regulatory requirements.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.2% to Rs 338.70 crore on 27.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,154.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.12% to Rs 13,986.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

