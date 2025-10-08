Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power and Instrumentation hits the roof after bagging Rs 68-cr order from AVVNL

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof after bagging Rs 68-cr order from AVVNL

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 175.40 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 68.22 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL).

The order involves the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of materials and equipment for the development of distribution infrastructure. The project pertains to the segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at the Dungarpur Circle of Ajmer Discom in Rajasthan, under the RDSS scheme, on a turnkey basis. The contract is awarded under tender number AVVNL/RDSS-FS/DPR/TN-162.

The total value of the order is Rs 68.22 crore and the project is expected to be executed within 15 months.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor any member of the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not fall under the category of related party transactions as per regulatory requirements.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.1% to Rs 2.62 crore on 62.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 41.30 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Consumer Products anticipates mid-single digit revenue growth in Q2

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

NSE SME B.A.G. Convergence jumps on debut

Lodha Developers achieves 7% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 pre-sales

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story