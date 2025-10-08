Power and Instrumentation hits the roof after bagging Rs 68-cr order from AVVNL

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 175.40 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 68.22 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL).

The order involves the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of materials and equipment for the development of distribution infrastructure. The project pertains to the segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at the Dungarpur Circle of Ajmer Discom in Rajasthan, under the RDSS scheme, on a turnkey basis. The contract is awarded under tender number AVVNL/RDSS-FS/DPR/TN-162.

The total value of the order is Rs 68.22 crore and the project is expected to be executed within 15 months.