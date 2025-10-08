Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

Nucleus Software Exports appoints CFO

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 01 October 2025

Nucleus Software Exports announced the appointment of Ashok Kumar Bhura as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 01 October 2025. Ashok joins the company to lead its financial strategy, strengthen governance, and drive sustainable growth as Nucleus continues to expand its global footprint.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

BSE SME Infinity Infoway IPO doubles investor wealth on listing day

Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ultramarine and Pigments at 'A+/A1+'; maintains 'stable' outlook

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story